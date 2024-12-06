Intel Appoints Industry Veterans Eric Meurice and Steve Sanghi as Independent Directors

Intel announced the appointment of former ASML Holdings CEO Eric Meurice and Microchip Technology interim CEO Steve Sanghi to the semiconductor chip maker’s board of directors, who will serve as independent directors, effective immediately.

In a company press release Thursday, Frank Yeary, interim executive chairman of the Intel board, said, “Eric and Steve are highly respected leaders in the semiconductor industry whose deep technical expertise, executive experience and operational rigor make them great additions to the Intel board.”

Meurice was president and CEO of ASML beginning in 2004 until 2013. He established the company’s Customer Co-Investment Program. Under that program, Intel invested in the research and development of next-generation lithography technologies, including extreme ultraviolet lithography.

Sanghi is the chairman, interim CEO and present of Microchip Technology. He has been with the maker of chips for cars and devices for nearly 35 years and is also one of the longest-serving CEOs of a semiconductor company.

“I look forward to working with my fellow directors to further enhance Intel’s market competitiveness and deliver sustainable financial performance,” said Meurice. On the other hand, Sanghi said, “I am excited to lend my experience and perspective as Intel executes one of the most consequential corporate transformations in decades.”