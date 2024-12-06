MuleSoft’s David Egts on Transforming Customer Service With Autonomous AI Agents

David Egts, field chief technology officer for the public sector at MuleSoft, said artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistants and autonomous AI agents like Agentforce agents are transforming the customer service experience by enabling organizations to deliver faster and more personalized service.

In a blog post published Tuesday on MuleSoft’s website, Egts discussed how Agentforce service agents help businesses automate routine tasks, such as responding to customer inquiries and scheduling appointments, while deflecting cases from human agents.

According to the company official, super agents provide a collaborative approach to customer service by combining the strengths of AI and human agents.

He also cited secret agents and how they help organizations analyze data, address issues before they escalate and facilitate the decision-making process by offering critical insights to human agents and managers.

Egts discussed how MuleSoft’s integration tool, Anypoint Platform, could enable businesses to link various data sources and systems and different applications to ensure the efficient flow of information.

“MuleSoft’s ability to integrate across various systems and teams ensures no context is lost during handoffs,” he wrote. “Whether passing information from an AI agent to a human agent or sharing insights from a secret agent with the customer service team, MuleSoft ensures everyone has the information they need to provide seamless and efficient support.”