ECS Partners With Cyware to Advance Cybersecurity Operations

ECS and Cyware have expanded their partnership to enhance the capabilities of the former’s advanced research center threat intelligence team.

Under the collaboration, Cyware’s Cyber Fusion capabilities were integrated into existing ECS security operations to enhance managed security services, ECS said Thursday.

The integration, powered by Cyware Intel Exchange, enables ECS analysts to use advanced tools for threat investigation, response, security automation and notifications.

John Heneghan , president of ECS and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said, “In today’s threat landscape, security monitoring and indicator blocking simply aren’t enough to defend against advanced threats. To stay one step ahead, organizations must leverage cyber threat intelligence, which provides critical insights into the motivations and capabilities of sophisticated threat groups.”

“Through the advanced capabilities of Cyware, our analysts are empowered to proactively counter cyber threats with intelligence-driven security,” Heneghan added.