Lockheed Martin to Launch LM 400 Satellite Bus in 2025

Lockheed Martin has announced the upcoming launch of its new mid-sized, common, multi-mission space vehicle as part of its commitment to advancing technology demonstrations.

The global defense technology company said Thursday the LM 400 satellite bus has undergone testing and is set to be launched onboard a Firefly Aerospace Alpha rocket in the first half of 2025 to demonstrate its on-orbit capabilities.

LM 400 Space Vehicle Capabilities

The LM 400 is designed to support a variety of space missions, including communications, remote sensing, imaging and radar, scientific operations and research missions. It is equipped with enhanced propulsion for it to operate in different orbits, particularly low Earth, medium Earth and geosynchronous equatorial orbits.

The satellite bus is compatible with different launch vehicles, enabling it to be deployed aboard different rockets, including single, ride-share or multi-launch systems. It also offers mission flexibility and onboard data processing courtesy of SmartSat, the company’s software-defined architecture. In addition, the LM 400 is interoperable across military platforms, which supports the Department of Defense’s vision for Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control operations.

Lockheed Martin’s Technology Demonstration Portfolio

The LM 400 launch will become part of the company’s self-funded technology demonstration portfolio. Others in the portfolio are the Electronically Steerable Antenna and Pony Express 2.