Adtran, Dell Combine Capabilities to Accelerate AI Adoption in Government

Adtran and Dell are combining technologies to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence tools in the government sector. Under the partnership, Adtran said it will integrate advanced networking and cloud technologies into the DELL AI Network Cloud Factory ON-RAMP.

According to Jack Yocum, vice president of North America ICP and enterprise sales at Adtran, the partnership aims to empower agencies to implement AI.

“We’re giving them the tools they need to accelerate AI deployments and deliver reliable performance,” he commented. “Our technology is ideally suited for the demanding needs of US government AI deployments.”

Secure AI Deployment

The DELL AINC Factory ON-RAMP is part of the Dell AI Factory, which is the technology company’s effort to promote AI use to derive actionable insights from data and generate fresh content. The platform will utilize Adtran’s FSP 150 packet edge, FSP 3000 open optical transport and complementary software to ensure high-capacity and secure connectivity between AI models in distributed sites.

The AINC Factory ON-RAMP supports on-premise, cloud and hybrid environments.