Anduril Books $99M SSC Deal to Modernize Space Surveillance Network

The Space Systems Command has awarded Anduril Industries a $99.7 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for modernization support of the Space Surveillance Network, which tracks space assets and debris for the United States.

Under the contract, Lattice will provide a resilient mesh networking capability for the Space Domain Awareness Network, enabling SSC to establish advanced space command and control systems, Anduril said Thursday. The government expects the system to be fully deployed in late 2026.

Enabling Space Domain Awareness

With Lattice, the SDANet platform can facilitate sensor-to-sensor tasking and data sharing with mission partners while quickly accommodating new systems or partners. The Anduril technology is designed to work with critical U.S. Space Force systems, allowing the government to deploy the capability across the space domain.

According to Anduril, Lattice will equip the Space Surveillance Network with a robust communications architecture that links sensors, data repositories and command and control nodes with low-latency and high-bandwidth connections. Lattice will ensure that the USSF can maintain space domain awareness and warfighting capabilities, the company added.

Anduril-SSC Collaboration

Anduril’s partnership with SSC on improving the Space Surveillance Network started in 2022 when the company delivered resilient mesh networking capabilities to connect distributed ground sensors. The effort led to a successful demo in Hawaii, paving the way for the capability to become operational in the next few months.