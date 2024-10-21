Veterans Engineering Receives $50M Contract From VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Veterans Engineering a $50 million contract to improve the agency’s enterprise-wide endpoint security, compliance monitoring and software assurance capabilities.

Under the agreement, enterprise visibility support services will be deployed across VA-managed platforms, including on-premises, edge, hybrid, cloud environments, end-user, network and mobile devices, VE said Thursday.

The company will also ensure that the agency endpoint security compliance and vulnerability management adhere to Federal Information Security Modernization Act requirements.

In addition, VE will align the agency’s endpoint security and compliance with federal standards, such as the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The contract will enable the VA Office of Information Security to protect sensitive veteran data and allow the VA Cybersecurity Operations Center to bolster cybersecurity across the organization.

The contract award is a testament to the company’s cyber expertise and its commitment to protecting U.S. critical information systems by deploying innovative solutions, Wally Potts, vice president of solutions delivery at VE, said in a statement.

“We are honored to support the VA in its mission to safeguard sensitive Veteran information,” Potts stressed.

