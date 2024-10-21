DXC Appoints Former CIA Official as Top Adviser for Public Sector

Andy Makridis, for chief operating officer at the CIA, has joined DXC Technology as the top adviser for the public sector.

Reporting to Chris Drumgoole, managing director of global infrastructure services, Makridis will use his expertise and leadership experience to strengthen collaboration with public sector clients, DXC said Thursday.

According to Makridis, he will work with customers to guide them in adopting artificial intelligence for improved business outcomes and help them overcome unique challenges.

The executive spent nearly four decades in various roles at the CIA, including four years as COO. During his tenure at the agency, he played a role in addressing threats by improving national security measures and deploying innovative strategies.

Commenting on Makridis’ appointment, Drumgoole said the new public sector adviser’s leadership and vision will be invaluable as the company continues to enhance its capabilities and work on its mission to provide innovative and secure offerings to public sector customers.