Aaron Wagner Named Integer Chief Strategy Officer

Aaron Wagner , an experienced strategy and innovation executive, has been appointed chief strategy officer at Integer Technologies .

Integer said Thursday Wagner will oversee the company’s strategic growth in advanced technology development, focusing on expanding and delivering its technology portfolio to clients in the defense, intelligence and commercial sectors. Some of Integer’s technologies that Wagner will supervise are uncrewed systems, cybersecurity, sensors, advanced manufacturing and power and energy systems.

Integer’s new CSO will collaborate with the executive, science and engineering teams, as well as industry partners and clients, to develop customized products designed to aid customers in their decision-making and operations.

Before joining the defense tech company, Wagner was with Metron for more than a decade serving in various roles, including director of learning and adaptive systems, executive director of autonomous systems and corporate strategy and, most recently, vice president of corporate business development and growth.

Wagner has made a career leading teams and programs tasked with developing advancement in vehicle autonomy, autonomous fault mitigation, bio-inspired robotics, machine learning, adaptive planning and mechanical and electrical engineering.

“Given recent global events, the U.S. military and our allies need the technological advantage, more than ever, to deter threats and maintain peace,” said Integer CEO Duke Hartman . “I am thrilled to welcome Aaron to the team. His deep technical, business and leadership experience will be an asset as we develop next-gen technologies that give our customers an operational advantage by making better decisions, faster.”