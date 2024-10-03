Raytheon Books DARPA Contract for Ultra-Wide Bandgap Semiconductor Development

Raytheon, an RTX business, has secured a three-year, two-phase contract from the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency for ultra-wide bandgap semiconductor development.

RTX said Wednesday the Raytheon Advanced Technology team will utilize diamond and aluminum nitride, which are materials with enhanced conductivity and thermal management properties, to develop current and future radar and communication systems.

The UWBGS is envisioned to boost the capability and range of radar and communication systems, particularly in areas like cooperative sensing, directed energy, electronic warfare and high-speed weapon systems like hypersonics.

During the first phase of the contract, Raytheon will create semiconductor films made from diamond and aluminum nitride and integrate them into electronic devices.

The second phase will involve optimizing and maturing the diamond and aluminum nitride technology for larger wafers, particularly sensor applications.

Colin Whelan, president of advanced technology at Raytheon, highlighted the company’s extensive experience in working on similar materials for Department of Defense applications.

“By combining that pioneering history and our expertise in advanced microelectronics, we’ll work to mature these materials towards future applications,” he added.

Contract work will take place at Raytheon’s Andover, Massachusetts facility.