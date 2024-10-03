Former VA Deputy Secretary Donald Remy Joins Granicus Board of Directors

Customer experience technologies and services provider Granicus has named former Department of Veterans Affairs Deputy Secretary Donald Remy as an independent member of its board of directors.

Granicus said Wednesday that Remy, who is also the founder and CEO of global strategic consulting firm The Remy Group, brings to his new role 30 years’ worth of experience supporting organizations and agencies and advancing vital national interests.

Regarding the appointment, Granicus CEO Mark Hynes said, “We are incredibly fortunate to have the benefit of Don’s history and perspective as someone who has help shape CX research and policy at the highest levels of government, to now be a part of Granicus as we look to advance and make those principles accessible and widely available to all levels of government, globally.”

For his part, Remy said on LinkedIn, “I look forward to collaborating with an exceptional team to drive meaningful change in how governments connect with their communities.” He also described Granicus as an “innovative company” that is “at the forefront of enhancing civic engagement through technology.”