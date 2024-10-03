Mattermost Unveils Enhanced Audio-Visual Capabilities for Air Force’s Command and Control Initiatives; Ian Tien Quoted

Mattermost , a provider of collaboration and workflow tools for defense, security and intelligence teams, has introduced new audio teleconferencing and screen-sharing capabilities intended to support tactical command and control efforts for the U.S. Air Force Advanced Battle Management System.

Mattermost said Wednesday the enhanced audio-visual capabilities are meant to enable the ABMS to securely and swiftly disseminate critical mission intelligence.

These enhancements include audio-only calls, screen sharing, live call chat and captioning, post-call transcripts, call recording and playback.

The unveiling of the new capabilities coincides with the completion of the company’s AFWERX SBIR Phase II contract, meant to boost secure collaboration within the Air Force.

The company collaborated with the 349th Air Mobility Wing, Digital Aircrew Initiative and Platform One to tailor features to specific mission needs.

Mattermost CEO Ian Tien , a speaker at the upcoming GovCon International Summit on Oct. 10, said, “We’ve seen proven success enabling collaboration for thousands of airmen across the Air Force with ChatOps, and our new capabilities allow teams leveraging Mattermost to launch a call within seconds as part of their secure channel structure. As mission conditions evolve, these new capabilities enable real-time information sharing that ensures decision quality.”

Lt. Col. Gerard Guevara, inspector general for the 349th Air Mobility Wing, stressing the importance of the enhanced communication system, said, “In theater, tactical teams are only as effective as their intelligence, which makes support for mission-critical command and control efforts all the more vital so we can remain one step ahead of our adversaries.”

