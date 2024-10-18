Kevin Brady Assumes VP Role at Astrion

Kevin Brady , former vice president of growth and defense systems at Axient , announced on LinkedIn Thursday that he had been appointed vice president and business development executive for Astrion ‘s missile defense and Navy division.

Brady brings to the role years of management experience, primarily focused on driving business growth.

He joined Axient in 2017 as director of BD and was later promoted to executive director of growth, eventually becoming VP in his most recent role.

Prior to Axient, Brady held BD director positions at various other companies such as BAE Systems , Dynetics ’ technical services subsidiary, CFD Research and Science Applications International Corporation .

He also previously served as general manager of military programs at MEI Technologies and senior reliability engineer at GHG.