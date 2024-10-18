SpiderOak Announces Availability of Cybersecurity Project Aranya

SpiderOak has introduced the Aranya project, which offers an open source encryption-based software for securing space and tactical edge operations.

Aranya, available on GitHub, will allow technology manufacturers to embed zero trust protections and secure-by-design concepts into their products and contribute to the project by helping advance cyber protections, SpiderOak said Thursday, adding that the project provides the same security features as the OrbitSecure platform used by the Department of Defense.

The Aranya toolkit is designed to address cyberattacks that use artificial intelligence to deploy malware and ransomware and enable command injection and spoofing techniques.

“From communication networks to weapons platforms, our national security depends on systems that can resist sophisticated cyberattacks,” said Charles Beames, executive chairman of SpiderOak.

“By open sourcing the core technology, we’re providing both the defense and commercial industries with a critical tool to cyber harden their most important systems and protect the critical operations these systems support,” he added.