Paul Dillahay Joins Lentech as Inaugural Advisory Board Member

Lentech has named Paul Dillahay, a government technology industry veteran, as the first member of its advisory board. The company said Thursday Dillahay brings to the newly created advisory board his over three decades of experience in federal contracting, strategic growth and technology innovation.

“His wealth of experience and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we pursue new opportunities and tackle future challenges. Paul’s leadership and insight will play a key role in shaping our strategic vision and strengthening our position in the marketplace,” said Andrew Gallegos, CEO and founder of Lentech.

Paul Dillahay’s Career

According to his LinkedIn profile, Dillahay serves as a senior adviser at Catapult Growth Partners.

The five-time Wash100 awardee previously served as president, CEO and board member at Empower AI, which formed a joint venture with Lentech in 2022 to build and deliver artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and other IT platforms to federal agency customers.

The advisory board member’s industry career included senior leadership positions at several companies, including CACI International, ASRC Federal, USIS, Lockheed Martin and GE Capital.

About Lentech

Lentech is a New Mexico-based small disadvantaged business delivering IT, defense and intelligence and mission technical platforms and services to government customers.