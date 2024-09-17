Ultra I&C Books Air Force Contract to Enhance Air Defense Systems Program; Bradford Powell Quoted

Ultra Intelligence & Communications has secured a $31.4 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide services to support the Joint Air Defense Systems Integrator program .

The five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers engineering services, repair, help desk and software support for the program, Ultra I&C said Monday.

Under the new deal, Ultra I&C will receive an initial $5 million task order to continue supporting the ADSI program. ADSI is the main Command and Control gateway for U.S. and allied forces used by more than 35 countries with 12,5000 installations at 2,500 sites worldwide.

Bradford Powell , president of the command, control, intelligence and encryption division at Ultra I&C, emphasized the company’s dedication to supporting the Air Force with its evolving needs. “This award is a testament to our commitment to deliver modernized solutions for the complex demands of the Air Force, and our ability to deliver technology that aligns with the future of national defense,” stated Powell.

“Ultra I&C is focused on growing our capabilities while maintaining our position as an integral component of multi-generational integrated data networks,” said Powell.