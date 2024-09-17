in News, Space

Intelsat Tapping Satellite Terminal Partners to Pursue Multi-Orbit Services Strategy; David Wajsgras Quoted

Dave Wajsgras
Intelsat Tapping Satellite Terminal Partners to Pursue Multi-Orbit Services Strategy; David Wajsgras Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Intelsat has announced its goal to be the world’s first provider of multi-orbit solutions to all relevant businesses by the first half of 2025 as part of a new satellite terminal strategy.

“Intelsat is making strategic bets on new technologies, including new investments in innovative terminal providers,” Intelsat CEO and past Wash100 award winner David Wajsgras said in a statement released Monday.

As part of the strategy to acquire advanced capabilities and improve economics, Intelsat has invested in French firm Greenerwave and signed a technology agreement with the Paris-based terminal provider to develop a new antenna for multi-orbit terminals to run network and data applications.

“Strategic investments with terminal providers allow us to work in partnership to bring these technologies to market faster while delivering a step change in the customer experience,” Wajsgras explained.

The new strategy is also at the core of the $3.1 billion deal announced in April to merge Intelsat with Luxembourg-based satellite firm SES to establish a multi-orbit operator with expanded coverage, resources and capabilities to support customers.

Intelsat’s portfolio of customer offerings already includes the Multi-Orbit Tactical Terminal a next-generation solution designed to deliver geosynchronous orbit and non-GEO orbit connectivity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Peraton, Rivada Partner for LEO Network Capability Development - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Peraton, Rivada Partner for LEO Network Capability Development
Ultra I&C Books Air Force Contract to Enhance Air Defense Systems Program; Bradford Powell Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ultra I&C Books Air Force Contract to Enhance Air Defense Systems Program; Bradford Powell Quoted