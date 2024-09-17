Intelsat Tapping Satellite Terminal Partners to Pursue Multi-Orbit Services Strategy; David Wajsgras Quoted

Intelsat has announced its goal to be the world’s first provider of multi-orbit solutions to all relevant businesses by the first half of 2025 as part of a new satellite terminal strategy.

“Intelsat is making strategic bets on new technologies, including new investments in innovative terminal providers,” Intelsat CEO and past Wash100 award winner David Wajsgras said in a statement released Monday.

As part of the strategy to acquire advanced capabilities and improve economics, Intelsat has invested in French firm Greenerwave and signed a technology agreement with the Paris-based terminal provider to develop a new antenna for multi-orbit terminals to run network and data applications.

“Strategic investments with terminal providers allow us to work in partnership to bring these technologies to market faster while delivering a step change in the customer experience,” Wajsgras explained.

The new strategy is also at the core of the $3.1 billion deal announced in April to merge Intelsat with Luxembourg-based satellite firm SES to establish a multi-orbit operator with expanded coverage, resources and capabilities to support customers.

Intelsat’s portfolio of customer offerings already includes the Multi-Orbit Tactical Terminal a next-generation solution designed to deliver geosynchronous orbit and non-GEO orbit connectivity.