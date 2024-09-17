American Systems Welcomes David Dacquino as Independent Board Member; John Steckel Quoted

American Systems announced that David Dacquino had joined the company as independent board member and human resources committee chairman, effective Sept. 16. Dacquino took the seat of L. Kenneth Johnson, who had been part of the board for 18 years, the company said Monday.

John Steckel, president and CEO of American Systems, said, “Dave’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the aerospace and defense industry make him an excellent addition to our Board. We are confident that his expertise will greatly contribute to our sustained profitable growth.”

Dacquino’s experience in the aerospace and defense industry spans over four decades. He previously held leadership positions in Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Missile Systems and VT Group. He had also served as chairman and CEO of Serco.

American Systems’ new board member has a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Northridge. Dacquino, a past Wash100 awardee, is also the current board chairman of RA Federal Services.