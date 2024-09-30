Motorola Secures $191M DISA Contract for Land Mobile Radio Systems Services

Motorola Solutions has secured a $35 million non-competitive contract, with a potential cumulative face value of $191 million, from the Defense Information Systems Agency for radio sustainment services .

The Department of Defense said Thursday the contractor will perform enterprise land mobile radio sustainment services for the Commander, Navy Installations Command in support of the global first responder community.

Under the award, the Linthicum Heights, Maryland-based company will provide a full maintenance warranty for the CNIC ELMR system. This covers software, hardware, firmware and cabling the system needs to operate during missions.

The contract has a one-year base period ending on Sept. 27, 2025, and four additional one-year option periods. If all options were exercised, the contract would reach its ceiling amount and run through Sept. 27, 2029. Work will be conducted at Navy locations worldwide.

Funding for the project will be allocated from the Navy’s fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds.

The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization serves as the contracting activity.