York Space Systems Conducts Orbit Maneuverability Demo With Tranche 0 Satellites

Aerospace company York Space Systems has conducted a demonstration to evaluate the propulsive orbit maneuverability capabilities of its Tranche 0 satellites , which are part of the Space Development Agency’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture.

The Denver-based company said Friday the demonstration proved that the T0 satellites can execute critical maneuvers for avoiding collisions, adjusting their orbits and de-orbiting.

Aside from evaluating maneuverability, the demonstration was also intended to determine the T0 satellites’ capability to support national defense missions.

Dirk Wallinger , CEO of York, emphasized the significance of the milestone achieved by the Tranche 0 satellites, saying, “These capabilities not only enhance the safety and operational lifespan of our spacecraft but also offer critical flexibility for evolving defense mission needs.”

SDA Director and 2021 Wash100 Award winner Derek Tournear , speaking at the Air & Space Forces Association’s main annual conference earlier this month, said, “Essentially,100 percent of our links work every time we go in. When someone’s prepared to listen to us, we transmit, receive and that works. We’ve demonstrated that to a lot of different platforms, including aircraft with the Navy and down to aircraft carriers at sea.”