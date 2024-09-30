GovCon Index Maintained Upward Momentum Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index rose by 1.36% last week, marking a second consecutive week of growth. This increase elevated the GCI total to $5,366.84.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that gathers real-time data on the stock market performance of 30 notable government contracting companies. With this information, users can make their own assessments of each organization’s standing in the field while getting a broader view of the trends shaping the GovCon market today.

During the week that ended Sept. 27, Aerovironment demonstrated the highest growth among GovCon Index companies with gains of 8.27%. Its closest follower, Jacobs, rose by 4.43%, and Mercury Systems (+4.27%) trailed closely behind. Accenture Federal Services (+3.85%) and Parsons (+3.61%) claimed fourth and fifth place, respectively.

GovCon Index began last week with a notable increase of 1.31% on Monday. Though it fell on Tuesday and Wednesday, growth on Thursday and Friday kept GovCon Index afloat.