Akima Recognized as One of the Best Private Companies to Work For in 2024-25; Bill Monet Quoted

Akima has been recognized as one of the 2024-2025 top private companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report.

As part of the U.S. News Best Companies Ratings , Akima was selected out of 248 private organizations across 18 industries and among the top of several categories, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said Thursday.

Bill Monet , president and CEO of Akima, said the company is honored to be featured in the U.S. News top company ratings.

“This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our employees, whose commitment to excellence and innovation continues to drive our success,” Monet, the 2024 Wash100 recipient, said. “At Akima, we work hard to perpetuate a culture where every team member feels valued and empowered. This recognition reaffirms our belief that investing in our people is key to delivering exceptional results for our customers.”

Akima is highlighted near the top of the list in the overall award and the aerospace and defense categories due to the company’s display of initiatives that job seekers take into account during employment searches.

Carly Chase , vice president of the U.S. News careers business franchise, said, “The list reveals private companies that scored high on multiple metrics that promote a positive work environment and everyday employee experience.”

“Job seekers understand the influence prospective employers hold in determining their quality of life and overall happiness,” Chase added.

To formulate the ratings, U.S. News only considered private companies with at least 5,000 workers and, at minimum, 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2020 and 2023.