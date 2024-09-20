in News

Carahsoft Selected by Leidos as Distributor Partner for Army CHS-6 Contract; Mike McCalip Quoted

Mike McCalip / Carahsoft
Carahsoft Technology announced being selected by Leidos as the distributor partner for its Common Hardware Systems 6th Generation contract with the U.S. Army to provide tactical and mission technology to federal government agencies and all U.S. military service branches.

Mike McCalip, Carahsoft’s vice president for government programs and strategy, said in a press release Thursday, “Carahsoft is honored to be a distributor partner for Leidos’s CHS-6 contract.”

The contract provides rapid procurement of standard and emerging commercial off-the-shelf hardware and services, upholding tactical and operational command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C5ISR, requirements.

Moreover, CHS-6 covers a broad range of commercial IT products and services, usually with multi-year terms, including extension options for long-term procurement capabilities. Mike Thurston, vice president and CHS-6 program manager at Leidos, said, “As a member of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network, Carahsoft demonstrates shared values and a commitment to customers at the forefront of innovation.” 

In September last year, the U.S. Army awarded Leidos the potential ten-year, $7.9 billion CHS-6 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. The contract has a four-year base term, plus two three-year option periods.

Written by Aidan Daly

