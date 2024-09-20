Intelligent Waves Named Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by NVC

Intelligent Waves was named a Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in its 2024 Distinguished Service Awards event held on Sept. 17 at the Army Navy Country Club.

IW said Wednesday it won under the large company category of the event, an awards competition held yearly by the NVC to honor businesses owned by military veterans in the Greater Washington Region for their contributions to fellow veterans in the local business community.

The NVC event also gives out awards to individuals and non-profit organizations in celebration of their community stewardship, business leadership and contributions to helping other veterans succeed.