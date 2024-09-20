in Awards, News

Intelligent Waves Named Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by NVC

Logo / intelligentwaves.com
Intelligent Waves Named Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by NVC - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Intelligent Waves was named a Veteran-Owned Business of the Year by the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in its 2024 Distinguished Service Awards event held on Sept. 17 at the Army Navy Country Club.

IW said Wednesday it won under the large company category of the event, an awards competition held yearly by the NVC to honor businesses owned by military veterans in the Greater Washington Region for their contributions to fellow veterans in the local business community.

The NVC event also gives out awards to individuals and non-profit organizations in celebration of their community stewardship, business leadership and contributions to helping other veterans succeed.

Tony Crescenzo, president and CEO of Intelligent Waves, expressed gratitude for the award, saying, “This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving veterans, whose sacrifice and resilience inspire us every day. We believe that true leadership is measured not just by business success but by the impact we have on our community.”

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

Special Aerospace Services Names Dan Dumbacher as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Special Aerospace Services Names Dan Dumbacher as Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer
Akima Recognized as One of the Best Private Companies to Work For in 2024-25; Bill Monet Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Akima Recognized as One of the Best Private Companies to Work For in 2024-25; Bill Monet Quoted