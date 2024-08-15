USSOCOM Posts Presolicitation for Potential Intelligence Support Services Recompete Contract

The U.S. Special Operations Command’s Directorate of Procurement intends to issue a request for proposals for an intelligence support services recompete contract in the coming weeks.

Under the potential Intelligence Support Services Joint III indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, set aside for a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, the selected contractor will provide comprehensive, actionable intelligence services to USSOCOM, including all-source intelligence, human intelligence, signals intelligence, open source intelligence, targeting intelligence, counterintelligence and socio-cultural analysis, according to a presolicitation notice posted on SAM.gov on Tuesday.

The contract requirements also include providing the USSOCOM Program Executive Office for Special Operations Forces Warrior with strategic, operational and tactical multilayered analysis in support of military and humanitarian missions worldwide and intelligence expertise on the operations and methodology of violent extremist organizations, transnational criminal organizations, special interest aliens, counter weapons of mass destruction, integrated deterrence and other emerging threat priorities.

The RFP is expected to be released by Aug. 28. Once the RFP is released, contractors will be given 45 days to submit their proposals.

Actionable Solutions Group currently holds the existing five-year, $240.7 million Intelligence Support Services Joint II contract, which was awarded in 2019.