Viasat Unveils Improved L-Band Tactical Satcom Service for Government, Military

Viasat has introduced an enhanced version of its L-band tactical satellite service.

The communications company said Wednesday the updated L-TAC is powered by its L-band network, which works to deliver connectivity to customers worldwide.

The satellite service automates the ordering and provisioning system and the channel assignment capability, ensuring a more efficient allocation of data. Users will also now be able to request or schedule L-TAC service in specific beams and over geographic regions through a web portal.

The global communications company is also giving government and military users access to radio frequency over internet protocol so they can remotely monitor L-TAC channels from anywhere in the world. The capability ensures that users can remain in contact with their leaders in their headquarters, forward operating bases and other sites.

Viasat L-TAC is designed to serve as an alternative and complementary service for beyond-line-of-sight ultra-high frequency, very high frequency and UHF tactical satellite communication radios.

According to Susan Miller, president of Viasat Government, the new evolution of L-TAC is based on user feedback.

“We recognize that our government customers’ missions and requirements are always evolving so it is our responsibility to never stop innovating to meet those needs,” she said.

The service supports various militaries around the world. A civilian alternative is available for police and fire forces, medical and emergency support organizations, aid agencies and embassies.