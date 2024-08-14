TechnoMile Listed as Among Inc. Magazine’s 5,000 Fastest-Growing US Companies; Ashish Khot Quoted

TechnoMile made it to Inc. magazine’s 2024 list of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

The listing is the third straight year for TechnoMile to be recognized as among the most successful business organizations in the country, the company said.

“This achievement is the direct result of our entire team’s continued dedication to delivering best-in-class software that empowers the GovCon and Aerospace and Defense communities to modernize operations and more efficiently, effectively, and intelligently win business, manage contracts, and mitigate risk,” TechnoMile CEO Ashish Khot said in a statement.

“We’re thrilled that TechnoMile was recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for a third consecutive year,” he added.

For its 5000 class of 2024, Inc. selected businesses that achieved revenue growth despite inflationary pressure, increasing capital costs and persistent recruitment challenges.

The magazine noted that the list’s top 500 companies registered an average median three-year revenue growth rate of 1,637 percent, adding that all companies who made the cut generated 874,458 jobs over the past three years.