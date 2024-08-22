Dcode Capital, Nucleus Security Continue Partnership With Recent Investment

Growth-stage venture capital firm Dcode Capital, with backing from J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has made an investment in Nucleus Security, the provider of an automated vulnerability management platform.

Commenting on the investment, Nucleus Security co-founder and CEO Stephen Carter said in a press release issued Tuesday that his company is eager to continue its partnership with Dcode Capital, which began in 2021. In that year, Nucleus joined the advisory program of Dcode, which has since been “an important supporter,” according to Carter.

For her part, Dcode managing partner Rebecca Gevalt said that her firm invests in companies that possess “rigor, commitment, and technical excellence,” which Nucleus demonstrated when it received a Moderate authority to operate from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in March.

The CIA veteran also touted the ability of Nucleus’ offering to simplify vulnerability analysis and provide government agencies “with the visibility and risk intelligence to effectively remediate threats.”

She went on to express confidence in the ability of Nucleus to “make a big impact” in addressing the challenge of vulnerability management in national cybersecurity.