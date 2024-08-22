State Department Approves Denmark’s $121M Purchase Request for Excalibur Projectiles

U.S. Department of State official seal / Wikimedia, Licensed under Public domain

The State Department has approved the government of Denmark’s request to acquire M982A1 Excalibur tactical projectiles and related logistics and program support elements for approximately $121 million.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Tuesday RTX will serve as the principal contractor for the proposed foreign military sale, which covers the purchase of 339 Excalibur projectiles.

The possible deal also includes the procurement of Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems, Improved Platform Integration Kits, Simple Key Loaders, Surface Danger Zones, extractors and spare parts. In addition, Denmark asked for training for new equipment, U.S. government technical assistance, repair and return services, technical data and other related elements of logistics and program support.

The Scandinavian country aims to enhance its defensive capabilities, particularly its brigades’ capacity to strike with precision and accuracy against existing and future threats.

DSCA provided the necessary certification to Congress on Tuesday.

