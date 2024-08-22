in Contract Awards, News

Army Issues Final Call for Space and Missile Defense Command Support Proposals

The U.S. Army has announced the final request for proposals on the Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration II Domain 1 contract to support the missions of its Space and Missile Defense Command.

The solicitation is for a multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite quantity basic contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price task orders, according to a SAM.gov notice published on Tuesday.

A full and open competitive acquisition, the D3I2 D1 solicitation is a follow-on to the current D3I D1 MAIDIQ contracts awarded in February 2017, with total potential value of over $3 billion.

The D3I2 D1 solicitation, initiated by the Army Contracting Command-Redstone Arsenal, calls for research proposals on the development of hardware components and software solutions. The deadline for the proposal submission is on Oct. 15.  

The Army initially issued a draft D3I2 D1 solicitation in April and a request for proposals on D3I2 D2 in January, which seeks support services on SMDC’s information integration and data exploitation.

A programmatic level ceiling value of $4.62 billion is expected to be shared between D3I2 D1 full-and open and D3I2 D2 small business set-aside contractors. Prime D1 contractors are expected to share in a $2.57 billion award.

