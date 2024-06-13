in Contract Awards, News

RTX Subsidiary Books Potential $293M SOCOM Contract for Silent Knight Radar System Support

RTX business Raytheon has secured a potential six-year, $293 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to continue support work for the company-built terrain-following/terrain-avoidance radars for the U.S. Special Operations Command.

The contract includes an initial $33.7 million task order to maintain and develop the Silent Knight radar systems, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

At the time of the task order award, $977,000 is being obligated from SOCOM’s fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds.

Work will occur in McKinney, Texas, until June 14, 2030.

In December 2023, SOCOM awarded Raytheon a $321.3 million contract to continue manufacturing and supplying the radars and associated spare components.

Written by Kacey Roberts

