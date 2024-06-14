Govini Flags Multiple Challenges to US Warfighter Dominance in Annual National Security Risk Report

The U.S. needs to invest more in production-ready artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies instead of over-relying on those still undergoing research and development, according to the 2024 edition of Govini‘s National Security Scorecard.

The Scorecard is an annual report that uses data from Govini’s Ark platform to evaluate 15 technology areas considered critical to future warfighting, with the ultimate aim of identifying vulnerabilities in the national security posture of the U.S., the defense acquisition software developer said Thursday.

The same report flagged a variety of risks affecting multiple major defense programs such as the Virginia-class submarine, the F-35 fighter, the Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle and the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile. The risks include long part replenishment timelines and single-source suppliers.

Also a key observation is China outpacing the U.S. in terms of critical technology development, as demonstrated by a higher number of technology patent applications being filed in the Asian country.

Commenting on the results of the report, Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty described the present situation as “an inflection point” where the global balance of power will be determined by technological dominance.

“While our adversaries double down on bleeding-edge capabilities, this year’s Scorecard lays bare the opportunities that the U.S. can capture to ensure enduring warfighter advantage in a future fight,” Dougherty said.