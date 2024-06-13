Jason Layman Assumes Senior Vice President Role at BigBear.ai

Jason Layman , the managing director and founder of DigiSpark Advisory, announced on LinkedIn Thursday that he has taken an additional role as senior vice president for federal technology strategy at BigBear.ai .

He will oversee BigBear.ai’s long-term growth strategy, mergers and acquisitions and strategic partnerships as well as help develop its technology and future business lines.

Before founding DigiSpark Advisory, Layman served as VP for defense and national security at SMX.

His career also includes advisory and strategy development positions at Accenture Federal Services and an advisory role at Avascent.

Additionally, Layman acted as information technology projects director at Capital Associates, where he worked for 18 years.