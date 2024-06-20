OneWeb Technologies, Kymeta to Showcase Satellite Broadband Connectivity Aboard US Navy Aircraft Carrier

OneWeb Technologies and Kymeta will work with the U.S. Navy to demonstrate satellite communication aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The sea trial will involve the delivery of broadband connectivity over the Eutelsat OneWeb low Earth orbit SATCOM network using u8 LEO terminals to be provided by Kymeta, OneWeb Technologies said Tuesday.

The trial is also expected to provide insights regarding the integration of OneWeb Technologies’ and Kymeta’s offerings into existing Navy systems, which may open the door to procurement opportunities.

Commenting on the effort, OneWeb Technologies Senior Director of Business Development Jonathan George said, “This trial will not only enable the Navy to benefit from our secure, reliable services for their critical operations, but also ensure the ship’s Sailors are able to communicate with their families and friends back home.”

For his part, Nick Oren, the strategic solutions director for the U.S. Marine Corps and Navy at Kymeta, said, “Enabling the Sailors and Marines on the USS Abraham Lincoln to conduct Operations, Logistics, Moral and Welfare while underway at sea is critical to the commander’s ability to project combat power and ensure informed decision making in support of our national interests.”