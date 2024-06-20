Beacon Global Strategies Welcomes Former NSA Official Rob Joyce as Senior Adviser

Rob Joyce, former director of the National Security Agency’s cybersecurity directorate, has joined Beacon Global Strategies as senior adviser.

The strategic advisory firm said Tuesday that Joyce will be made part of its intelligence practice, which is headed by BGS Managing Director Andrew Hire, who said, “[Joyce’s] distinguished career in cybersecurity and national security expertise will significantly bolster our efforts in providing top-tier strategic advisory services to our clients.”

A past Wash100 awardee, Joyce retired from the NSA at the end of March, marking the end of over three decades of public service. An engineer by training, Joyce held various cybersecurity, cyber operations and intelligence leadership positions throughout his career.

Commenting on Joyce’s hiring, Michael Allen, BGS co-founder and managing director, said, “BGS is pleased to welcome Rob Joyce to its growing team. Rob’s extensive experience and leadership in cybersecurity will be invaluable as we continue to navigate the complex cyber threat landscape.”

Allen added that Joyce’s deep understanding of defensive and offensive cyber strategies will enhance BGS’ ability to support its clients.