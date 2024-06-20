Lockheed Martin Marks C-130 Aircraft Milestone With Recent US Marine Corps Delivery

Lockheed Martin recently delivered a KC-130J Super Hercules tanker to the U.S. Marine Corps for use by Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252.

Lockheed said Tuesday that the aircraft marks the 2,700th delivery of the C-130 Hercules, which is operated in 70 countries around the world.

Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed Martin, expressed pride for his company reaching the product milestone, saying, “Not only does this Hercules represent the 2,700th C-130 delivered, but it also reflects the inherent mission and performance adaptability that fuels the C-130’s ongoing relevance.”

The C-130J Super Hercules is the current production model of the C-130. Its tactical tanker variant, the KC-130J, works to provide refueling capabilities for various rotary and fixed wing aircraft, including the F-35B/C Lightning II fighter aircraft.