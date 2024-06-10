Lockheed Secures MDA Contract for Aegis Ashore System Operation and Sustainment

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems subsidiary will provide operation, sustainment and logistics services in support of the Aegis Combat System and its systems and subsystems at the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii.

The services will be provided under a $39.2 million follow-on contract from the Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The contractor will also help implement the Labyrinth Shield Shielding Effectiveness project at host nations and carry out special studies in support of the Aegis Missile Defense program.

MDA awarded the contract on a sole-source basis and will obligate $2.4 million in fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Work will be performed in Kauai, Hawaii; and Moorestown, New Jersey, through May 2029.