in Contract Awards, News

Lockheed Secures MDA Contract for Aegis Ashore System Operation and Sustainment

Aegis Ashore Hawaii / Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Secures MDA Contract for Aegis Ashore System Operation and Sustainment - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin‘s rotary and mission systems subsidiary will provide operation, sustainment and logistics services in support of the Aegis Combat System and its systems and subsystems at the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Test Complex at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii.

The services will be provided under a $39.2 million follow-on contract from the Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Defense said Friday.

The contractor will also help implement the Labyrinth Shield Shielding Effectiveness project at host nations and carry out special studies in support of the Aegis Missile Defense program.

MDA awarded the contract on a sole-source basis and will obligate $2.4 million in fiscal 2024 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Work will be performed in Kauai, Hawaii; and Moorestown, New Jersey, through May 2029.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Zachary Dutton Elevated to Defense Technology VP at RTX - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Zachary Dutton Elevated to Defense Technology VP at RTX
Scott Gibbons Appointed Operations VP at L3Harris - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Scott Gibbons Appointed Operations VP at L3Harris