Zachary Dutton Elevated to Defense Technology VP at RTX

Zachary Dutton has been promoted to vice president of defense technology at RTX , transitioning from his role as business lead of physical sciences and systems at the company’s BBN Technologies business.

Dutton said on LinkedIn Sunday that in his new role, he will collaborate with Scott Kaslusky to develop technical strategies for RTX’s Raytheon , Collins Aerospace and Pratt & Whitney subsidiaries.

The executive joined what was then Raytheon BBN Technologies as a lead scientist in September 2007, two years before RTX acquired Raytheon. In that role, he focused on quantum information technology.

Dutton became business lead in January 2018.

Before becoming part of Raytheon BBN, Dutton was a research physicist at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory.