Scott Gibbons Appointed Operations VP at L3Harris

Scott Gibbons has transitioned to the role of vice president of operations at L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense company where he previously served as VP of space operations, he announced via LinkedIn post.

The executive is a veteran of the former Harris company, which became L3Harris in 2019 after completing its all-stock merger deal with the former L3 Technologies company.

Gibbons kickstarted his nearly two-decade industry career as a mechanical engineer at Harris GCS. He then assumed roles of increasing responsibilities, becoming director of quality assurance at the parent company before its merger with L3.

At L3Harris, he initially served as senior director of quality and mission assurance and senior director of operations before taking on his most recent post. He has been with the defense contractor for over six years now.

Gibbons holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Written by Christine Thropp

