GovCon Index Fell Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index took a downward turn last week, dropping by 1.13% and closing with an average of $4,998.95. This decline reversed a winning streak that had lasted for six weeks.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that tracks stock market data from 30 top government contracting enterprises in real time. With this information, users can make their own assessments of how each company is performing and follow key trends shaping the expansive GovCon marketplace.

Despite overall losses, many companies experienced growth last week. V2X came out on top with gains of 4.28%, and Fluor took the second spot in the ranks with an increase of 3.32%. Palantir, which grew by 3.09%, attained third place. Boeing (+1.74%) and RTX (+1.43%), were fourth and fifth, respectively.

GovCon Index bounced back from earlier losses on Friday, growing by 1.12% and pointing to a potential shift back into positive territory the following week.