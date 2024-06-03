Brian Vanderhoof Named Public Sector Sales VP at NTT Data

Brian Vanderhoof, formerly vice president of growth and strategy at LCG, has assumed the role of VP of public sector sales at NTT Data Services, the executive announced on LinkedIn Friday.

In his new position, he will be responsible for growing the company’s federal health and civilian business.

Before LCG, Vanderhoof served in acquisition, revenue and growth leadership positions at World Wide Technology, Leidos and Peraton.

Most notably, he spent 14 years at Digicon, where he held business development-related roles of increasing responsibilities.

Earlier in his career, he oversaw the sales development of several other companies such as Vitria Technologies, SBI, Cable & Wireless and Northern Telecom/Nortel Federal.