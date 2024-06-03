in Executive Moves, News

Brian Vanderhoof Named Public Sector Sales VP at NTT Data

NTT Data Services Logo by NTT DATA, licensed under CC0
Brian Vanderhoof Named Public Sector Sales VP at NTT Data - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Brian Vanderhoof, formerly vice president of growth and strategy at LCG, has assumed the role of VP of public sector sales at NTT Data Services, the executive announced on LinkedIn Friday.

In his new position, he will be responsible for growing the company’s federal health and civilian business.

Before LCG, Vanderhoof served in acquisition, revenue and growth leadership positions at World Wide TechnologyLeidos and Peraton.

Most notably, he spent 14 years at Digicon, where he held business development-related roles of increasing responsibilities.

Earlier in his career, he oversaw the sales development of several other companies such as Vitria Technologies, SBI, Cable & Wireless and Northern Telecom/Nortel Federal.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Defense & Intelligence Veteran Jason Mello Joins Outpost's Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Defense & Intelligence Veteran Jason Mello Joins Outpost’s Advisory Board
GovCon Index Fell Last Week - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Index Fell Last Week