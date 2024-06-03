in Contract Awards, News

Booz Allen Books NGA Vertex-OASIS Pilot Staffing Support Task Order

Booz Allen Hamilton Logo/boozallen.com
Booz Allen Hamilton has secured a potential four-year, $49.6 million task order from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to provide 48 full-time equivalents for staffing support and technical operations services across mission-critical areas.

NGA said in a May 24 news release the Vertex-OASIS Pilot task order was awarded under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle.

The task order has a one-year base period valued at approximately $11.8 million and three option years.

The Vertex-OASIS Pilot is a follow-on to the MOJAVE Functional Area 1 contract.

In October, NGA issued a solicitation seeking proposals for the Vertex-OASIS Pilot Task Order 1 unrestricted pool of vendors.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

