Betty Sapp Named Member of the Board at BAE Systems

Betty Sapp, former director of the Department of Defense’s National Reconnaissance Office, has joined the board of directors of BAE Systems.

In a statement Wednesday, BAE’s Board Chair Kelly Ayotte, said, “Her vast knowledge of government, the intelligence community and our industry, as well as her service in the U.S. Air Force, will serve us well as we continue to position the company for future growth.”

Sapp was the 18th NRO director and the first woman to hold the position, serving from 2012 to 2019. 

The executive previously held roles as a CIA officer for over two decades and as deputy undersecretary of defense for intelligence for two years. She began her career as a U.S. Air Force officer, serving 17 years in acquisition and financial management roles.

Currently, Sapp also serves on the boards of Systems Planning & Analysis, Charles Stark Draper Laboratory and Ball Corp.

Written by Kacey Roberts

