Space Force Taps 6 Vendors for ASTRO-E Study Contracts

The U.S. Space Force has awarded contracts to six companies to perform studies to support the development of ground infrastructure and on-orbit subjects for electronic warfare test and training environments as part of the Advanced Space Technology for Range Operations – Electromagnetic Range program.

Space Systems Command and Space Training and Readiness Command awarded the ASTRO-E study contracts, which have a six-month performance period that kicked off on Feb. 29, SSC said Wednesday.

The vendors will support the planning phase for ASTRO-E improvements to STARCOM’s National Space Test and Training Complex through the contracts, which were awarded through the Space Enterprise Consortium other transaction authority agreement.

ASTRO-E seeks to advance the development of an integrated testing infrastructure to enable space warfighters to verify and validate systems under test as part of efforts to safeguard the U.S. space domain and protect national security.

The awardees are:

  • ExoAnalytic Solutions
  • HII Mission Technologies
  • Lockheed Martin 
  • NouSystems
  • Parsons Government Services
  • TMC Design

