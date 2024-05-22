22nd Century Technologies Books Navy HR Information System Support Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded 22nd Century Technologies a task order worth over $47 million to provide information technology and management services in support of the military branch’s human resources platform.

The company said it will assist the Navy’s Manpower and Personnel Department and subordinate commands in updating the MyNavy HR Enterprise to improve service delivery to sailors and Navy recruits.

“This latest award is testament to the great work our team is performing across the MyNavy HR Enterprise. It is our privilege to broaden our strategic support to N1 and all subordinate commands,” said Chris Coligado, senior vice president of technology and federal market lead at 22nd Century Technologies.

N1 requirements include IT enterprise architecture, data management, governance operations, portfolio management and management and delivery support of MyNavy HR lines of effort.

The department also requires support in developing and reining legacy systems to provide continued on-site and off-site support to N1’s program managers, analysts and action officers at all echelon levels.

The contract has an ordering period of two years and six months.