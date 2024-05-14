Attain Capital Invests in IT Consulting Firm Excella; Ted Davies Quoted

Excella, an Arlington, Virginia-based information technology consulting firm, has received a minority investment from private equity firm Attain Capital to help expand its presence and capabilities and advance the delivery of technology platforms to support critical missions of federal and commercial clients.

“Our investment in Excella reflects our confidence in their exceptional high-touch service delivery approach and impressive momentum in the market,” Ted Davies, managing partner at Attain Capital, said in a statement published Tuesday.

Excella delivers organizational transformation, modern software delivery, artificial intelligence and analytics and Agile technology platforms and services to federal agencies, commercial entities and nonprofit organizations.

“Excella has a well-deserved reputation for being highly agile and innovative, yielding mission success for numerous Federal programs. It is exactly the type of company and team that we look forward to partnering with at Attain Capital over the coming years,” added Davies, a previous Wash100 awardee.

In 2023, Excella reported a record revenue growth of over 30 percent.

Burton White, co-founder and CEO of Excella, said the investment will enable the firm to execute its strategy.

“Attain Capital’s approach closely aligns with Excella’s values and vision, and their team has significant tech industry expertise that can help us expand Excella’s capabilities in areas like Generative AI,” Burton added.

Holland & Knight acted as Excella’s legal counsel in the transaction. Cooley served as legal adviser to Attain Capital.