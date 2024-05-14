Andrew Boyd, Charles Moore Added to SixGen Board

SixGen has appointed to its board of directors Andrew Boyd, former director of the CIA’s Center for Cyber Intelligence, and Charles Moore, a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant general who most recently served as deputy commander of Cyber Command.

The Annapolis, Maryland-based cybersecurity company said Monday Boyd and Moore will provide SixGen with federal market guidance, expertise for evaluating future investments, insights into cyber capabilities needed to enhance national security and strategic support for complying with government policies and regulations.

Boyd brings to the SixGen board three decades of experience in military and government service. During his more than 13 years of stay with the CIA, he held the positions of chief of operations for the Counterterrorism Mission Center, chief of station, deputy group chief for CCI, and senior directorate of operations officer. His expertise is expected to boost the company’s cybersecurity capabilities in support of the intelligence community.

Moore, on the other hand, offers national security strategic perspective, building on his time at Cybercom. He also served as the command’s director of operations and took command of the 555th Fighter Squadron, Aviano Air Base, Italy; 332nd Expeditionary Operations Group, Balad Air Base, Iraq; 20th Fighter Wing at Shaw AFB, South Carolina and the 57th Wing at Nellis AFB, Nevada, during his military career.

“Attracting esteemed leaders like Andy and General Moore to our board is a testament to SIXGEN’s standing as the forerunner in the full spectrum of cyber operations,” said SixGen CEO Jack Wilmer. “We are fortunate to learn from their extensive experience as we shape the future of cyber, blending military and intelligence prowess with cutting edge capabilities.”