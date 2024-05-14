BlueHalo to Establish New Facility in Maryland’s Montgomery County

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced that BlueHalo will expand its operations in Montgomery County.

In a press release issued by his office Monday, Moore, said, “In Maryland, we will always choose to invest in innovation. Our continued partnership with BlueHalo is helping us do exactly that. The historic expansion we’re announcing today will create jobs, drive growth, and make Maryland more competitive.”

In addition to constructing a new 57,000-square-foot facility in Germantown for research, development and manufacturing, BlueHalo will create 200 new jobs in Montgomery, Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

Trip Ferguson, chief operating officer at BlueHalo, said, “We’re excited to grow our Maryland operations with expanded R&D and manufacturing capabilities. This is made possible through our strong partnerships with Governor Moore, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and Montgomery County officials, whose shared vision for a thriving defense industrial base made Maryland an easy choice for BlueHalo.”

BlueHalo targets starting operations at the new location by year’s end.

The Maryland Department of Commerce will seek approval for a $1 million conditional loan through Advantage Maryland to assist with project costs.