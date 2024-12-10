SandboxAQ’s AI-Based Test to Support Army Battery Maintenance

Technology company SandboxAQ has developed a performance dataset and artificial intelligence-based processes for advanced battery shelf-life testing to support the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command’s predictive maintenance.

The Palo Alto, California-based company said the new tools are useful in the status assessment of lithium-ion batteries that power various Army applications, such as portable devices. It also noted that the battery test system is designed for better accuracy than the traditional method, while also delivering faster assessments of performance and shelf life.

The test processes were developed in close coordination with the Army’s Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, or C5ISR Center.

A Key Toolkit in Large Quantitative Models

According to Ang Xiao, SandboxAQ’s technical lead for AI and quantum application, most commercial manufacturers do not consider shelf life in formulating the advanced battery chemistries needed for rigorous military applications. “The comprehensive battery dataset we’ve compiled with C5ISR Center will add this new predictive capability to our large quantitative models, enabling all of our customers and partners to benefit from these previously unavailable insights,” he said.

Developed to support the Army’s power and energy modernization programs, SandboxAQ’s dataset and AI-based test processes simulate field conditions, including battery discharge rate and aging at various temperatures and timeframes. Combined with other proprietary tools, the test data derived will be used to train the company’s LQMs to check if the Army’s lithium-ion batteries for portable devices, such as electric vehicles and communication devices, meet the service branch requirements of between two and 20 years.

SandboxAQ is also using its quantitative AI platform to develop battery designs for the Army’s portable power systems, unmanned aerial vehicles and electric vehicles and to research novel alloy materials designed for Army combat vehicles.