Aeyon Wins Navy BUMED Budget Operations Support Services Contract

Aeyon, a digital transformation and robotic process automation company, has secured a prime contract to provide budget operations support to the U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery’s Budget Division.

The company said Tuesday it will help N83 optimize its budget operations and resource allocation initiatives to ensure that BUMED’s available resources are efficiently assigned to support its mission objectives.

BUMED is working to establish a maritime medical force comprising trained and certified medical personnel tasked with supporting the development and preservation of naval forces.

“This partnership underscores our dedication to providing unparalleled support to our armed forces, particularly in the critical realm of maritime medical readiness,” said Marisa Rhode, vice president of Navy growth and strategy at Aeyon.